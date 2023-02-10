‘Big Words Can Be Intimidating’: Jennifer Granholm Sarcastically Hits Back at Republican Gov. Who Asked If She Understands Science

U.S. Secretary of Energy Jennifer Granholm had some words for Nevada Gov. Joe Lombardo (R) after he seemingly questioned her knowledge of batteries and energy at an event on Thursday.

They appeared at a ceremony to announce $2 billion in funding for Redwood Materials, a lithium-ion battery recycling company. Granholm, who was the Democratic governor of Michigan prior to her appointment to the Biden cabinet, spoke on stage about the effects the funding will have before handing the mic off to Lombardo.

“I’d love to turn it over to Gov. Lombardo,” Granholm said, “who is coming in at this time, which is so hot and he really wants to continue to diversify Nevada’s economy.”

Granholm told him, “What a great time to be taking office! before handing him the microphone.

“Let’s give a round of applause for the Secretary of Energy,” Lombardo told the crowd. “She gave me a good science lesson.”

Lombardo, looking in the direction of Granholm, asked: “Do you actually understand that science, or you just memorized that?”

Lombardo then smiled, although there was no applause from the audience immediately after.

Politico shared a clip of the exchange on Twitter on Friday, describing the comments as “a pretty-little-lady’s welcome.”

Granholm responded on Twitter.

“Big words can be intimidating, I understand,” she said. “All the Governor needs to know is that $2 BILLION and thousands of good-paying jobs are coming to Nevada thanks to @POTUS.”

Politico reported that the founders of Redwood claim the investment will result in the creation of materials for more than a million electric vehicles from recycling.

On Friday, Lombardo’s communications director issued a statement to CBS affiliate KLAS, saying, “People who know Joe Lombardo are familiar with his self-deprecating sense of humor. Of course, it was a joke. And one at his own expense. Regardless, the Governor remains focused on welcoming new investment in Nevada and keeping our state open for business.”

