Bill Barr Decries ‘Brainless’ Far Right For Thinking He Was Paid Off By Dominion During 2020 Election

Former Attorney General Bill Barr had some strong words for the far right during a recent podcast interview with Rep. Dan Crenshaw (R-TX).

Barr was featured on the Monday edition of Crenshaw’s podcast Hold These Truths and the conversation turned to outrage politics.

“There’s a business model here that you guys have to understand. And it’s the business model of outrage politics,” Crenshaw said. “I think the far left likes losing, I think the far right likes losing.”

“When you’re losing you’re angry, when you’re angry, you’re clicking. You’re following the angriest things. When you’re clicking and engaging, that creates a monetary benefit for the people who create the content,” he continued.

“I know the legacy media has betrayed you in many, many ways,” Crenshaw said to those who have turned to outrage politics. “That doesn’t mean you go find the strangest, darkest corner on the internet to find truth. That’s not exactly where truth is.”

“They’re probably lying to you more — actually a lot more,” Crenshaw added.

“Right,” Barr agreed. “Plus it’s this undeserved self-confidence and panache with which they hurl out all this BS.”

He recalled his own time as the subject of far right conspiracy theories after rejecting former President Donald Trump’s 2020 election claims.

“For example, I was on the board of an energy company in Virginia — Dominion Energy,” he said. “When I was saying ‘There was nothing, you know, we didn’t see any problem with the Dominion machines,’ it was ‘Barr’s been paid off by Dominion.'”

“Oh, it was not even the same company,” Crenshaw laughed.

“People stating it authoritatively and so forth, you know, it’s just, it’s brainless,” Barr said.

According to a Forbes article, Barr was a part of the board of directors for Dominion Resources from 2009 to 2018.

SEC filings show Barr was paid “$1.2 million in cash and granted him another $1.1 million in stock awards” during his time with the energy company.

Dominion Resources is not the same company as Dominion Voting Systems, an elections technology company that was the subject of a barrage of conspiracy theories regarding the 2020 election.

Listen above via Hold These Truths with Dan Crenshaw.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com