Bill Burr Rants About Seeing the Word ‘Freedom’ On a Pickup Truck: Freedom ‘Went Out The Window’ Decades Ago

Comedian Bill Burr went on a wild rant about a truck he saw recently and the owners proud declaration of ‘Freedom’ inscribed on the vehicle.

During a recent episode of his show, Monday Morning Podcast, he told the story that happened on a recent trip to Calgary.

“When I was in Calgary, when I landed, one of the first things I saw was a big pickup truck. You know, I’m a truck guy,” he said. “Now, God dammit, you know, I’m a truck guy and I’ll tell you what — the guy had freedom written on the back window. Ah, those poor people, freedom. ‘That’s what this country’s about, about freedom.’ Like what does that even mean?”

“I mean, I do know what it means. I think I know what it means, but I mean, freedom went out the window. Like, I don’t know how many fucking decades ago. I don’t know when these people are going to rebel. Oh, I guess they did. I guess they did. I don’t know. It’s just like, dude, we are so fucked when it comes to freedom right now,” Burr continued.

Burr began to question just what kind of ‘freedom’ they were attempting to reclaim.

“I mean, what would you attack first? If you really wanted to reclaim whatever the fuck is you’re claiming. And I am assuming that when you mean reclaim you don’t mean to send women and people who aren’t white, back into the fucking stone ages or, you know, 20 years ago. If you just mean like the government to stop, hassling you man, like, I don’t know where you would even begin,” he joked.

But then the answer appeared simple, Burr suggested the media would be the place to begin taking back control over the countries narrative.

“The first thing you’d have to do like most kooks is you’d have to go after the media cause once you control the narrative, then you control the thought process. So you would have to go in and you would have to whack everybody at Fox News and CNN. That’s the first thing you would have to do,” he said frankly. “So you could control the narrative of what it was that you were doing. Cause I can guarantee you if there was a coup to overthrow the country, uh, one that looked like it was gonna be successful — Not that fucking insurrection of fucking whatever…”

He then ranted about the people who took over the U.S. Capitol on January 6th, saying it was obvious they had no plan for what they were trying to do.

“A bunch of people with shit they got from Home Depot pushed their way into a government building. My favorite part was when they actually got all the way in there and they didn’t know what to do, cause there was no plan to even get that far. And then they just started sitting at desks and putting their feet up like children that had taken over a school like, ‘Oh look at me, I’m the principal, take a picture,'” he laughed.

