Former President Bill Clinton believes Democrats can retain both houses of Congress in the fall, but fears the GOP will employ scare tactics in the closing days of the campaign.

Speaking with Fareed Zakaria on CNN, the former president noted the strategy he believes propelled candidates like Gov. Glenn Youngkin (R-VA) to victory last year.

“We could hold both these houses,” Clinton said. “But we have to say the right things. And we have to note the Republicans always close well. Why? Because they find some new way to scare the living daylights out of swing voters about something. That’s what they did in 2021 — where they made critical race theory sound worse than smallpox. And it wasn’t being taught in any public schools in America. But they didn’t care. They just scare people.”

Clinton believes that for all that has happened in the country since he left office in January 2001, “the break point in American politics is not much different,” and independent voters determine the outcome of elections.

“You still have to get those people,” he said. “It’s just that there’s so many fewer, because as the parties have gone more idealogical and clear, and somehow psychically intolerant, they pull more and more people toward the extremes. But there’s still some people hanging on there who are really trying to think, and trying to understand what’s going on.”

Watch above, via CNN.

