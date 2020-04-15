Microsoft founder Bill Gates panned President Donald Trump for his “dangerous” decision to defund the World Health Organization in the middle of the coronavirus pandemic.

“Halting funding for the World Health Organization during a world health crisis is as dangerous as it sounds,” Gates tweeted. “Their work is slowing the spread of COVID-19 and if that work is stopped no other organization can replace them. The world needs WHO now more than ever.”

Trump announced on Tuesday that the United States would investigate and suspend American funding for the WHO. The United States is one of the biggest financial backers for the organization, though the agency has been widely criticized in recent months for their early mishandling of the pandemic and for parroting misinformation from the Chinese government.

