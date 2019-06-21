Friday morning the president unleashed a series of typo-ridden tweets explaining his last-minute reversal of the decision to bomb three different sites in Iran.

“What I find interesting about the tweets that we read live 45-50 minutes ago is that they came out in a series. They weren’t scattered, which tells you it was very careful language used in when dealing with matters like these, it’s evident, you find in the wording there,” said Fox News anchor Bill Hemmer.

PSA: It’s safe to say that under no circumstances should a Donald Trump tweet be referred to as “very careful language.”

Aside from random, mid-sentence capitalization which he seems to have branded for himself, the president wrote ‘I.8 billion dollars’ in the first tweet in the series, probably meaning 1?

President Obama made a desperate and terrible deal with Iran – Gave them 150 Billion Dollars plus I.8 Billion Dollars in CASH! Iran was in big trouble and he bailed them out. Gave them a free path to Nuclear Weapons, and SOON. Instead of saying thank you, Iran yelled….. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 21, 2019

In the next tweet, he wrote: “they are a much weakened nation.” Mr. President, how about “far weaker”?

….Death to America. I terminated deal, which was not even ratified by Congress, and imposed strong sanctions. They are a much weakened nation today than at the beginning of my Presidency, when they were causing major problems throughout the Middle East. Now they are Bust!…. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 21, 2019

In the third tweet, he said, “We were cocked & loaded to retaliate last night on 3 different sights,” presumably meaning to refer to a place, ‘site’ rather than vision, ‘sight,’ as if “cocked and loaded wasn’t cringe-worthy enough.

….On Monday they shot down an unmanned drone flying in International Waters. We were cocked & loaded to retaliate last night on 3 different sights when I asked, how many will die. 150 people, sir, was the answer from a General. 10 minutes before the strike I stopped it, not…. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 21, 2019

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com