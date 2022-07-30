Bill Maher Brutally Mocks Trump Over Wanting Pence to ‘Hang,’ 9/11 Remarks, and Impending Jail Time

Comic and pundit Bill Maher celebrated his return from break by brutally mocking former President Donald Trump over a variety of issues.

On Friday night’s edition of HBO’s Real Time with Bill Maher, the host devoted a good chunk of his opening monologue to Trump news, mocking him over the “awkward” dueling rallies with Mike Pence in DC this week, Trump’s jaw-dropping remarks about 9/11 at his Saudi-backed golf tournament, and the potential for jail time from the ever-closing Justice Department investigation into the Capitol insurrection:

Did you see, Trump basically declare that he’s running again, he was talking about drag queen story hour. He’s got, he’s got a whole new act. He was in Washington, D.C., like a couple of days ago for the first time since he left office and doing some of his greatest hits, working in some new shit. These… he’s got a new hounk about his– He wants to execute drug dealers. Why? I just, I don’t think drug dealers should be killed unless they’re very, very late.

And you know, it was interesting when Trump was in D.C. a couple of days ago, you know, who else was there on the same day making a speech? Mike Pence. Awkward. Yeah. And for old times sake, Trump invited him to hang.

Also, Trump had a golf tournament a couple of days ago at his New Jersey Golf club. Did you see this with, you know, the Saudi Arabians have a new golf league. Everyone has shunned them. Trump, of course, invites them in. I played in a Saudi golf tournament once. My handicap was they beheaded my caddie.

But yeah, so he has this golf tournament with the Saudis and 9/11 families thought it was a little tacky. They were very pissed off about that. And here’s Trump’s quote. He said, “Nobody’s gotten to the bottom of 9/11.”

Yes. It was probably Antifa.

Well, then he said, okay, so the Saudis did finance terrorists to crash planes into the Pentagon. But who hasn’t sent in a mob to attack the, bah, fucked that– a building in Washington is where I was going with my…

And listen to this. The DOJ, the Department of Justice says we’re getting closer. I think we’re going to maybe see a grand jury. They may put Trump. How about this for an idea? We put Trump in jail and then trade him to Russia for Brittney Griner.