Bill Maher Defends Elon Musk Putting Trump Back on Twitter: ‘Inciting People To Riot Is Already Against The Law’

Comic and pundit Bill Maher defended Elon Musk‘s announcement that he would allow former President Donald Trump‘s return to Twitter, saying that Inciting people to riot “is already against the law.”

On Friday night’s edition of HBO’s Real Time with Bill Maher, Maher asked guests Ian Bremmer and Jane Harman to weigh in on Musk’s pledge to restore Trump when or if the takeover is completed.

While Harman raised the issue of Trump’s incitement of the Jan. 6th insurrection, Maher dismissed that and said he would welcome a return to jokes about cocaine — which he simultaneously pointed out are currently available on the app:

JANE HARMAN: (B)e careful what he wishes for, if he heads Twitter and all of a sudden all kinds of crazy stuff, you know, tear down the government and anti, uh, white supremacists and other stuff comes back there. His shareholders are going to sell their stock in his companies. And so I don’t understand what he gets out of this. He’s already got a huge audience.

BILL MAHER: But that is what free speech is. It’s defending the speech we hate. I mean, you must…

JANE HARMAN: I agree with that.

BILL MAHER: Well, you just said if he’s, allows…

JANE HARMAN: No, inciting people to riot…

BILL MAHER: Well, inciting. It’s already against the law. Inciting people to riot. No one’s — no one’s even suggesting that.

JANE HARMAN: Well, that I think is why…

BILL MAHER: He’s not suggesting that.

JANE HARMAN: …Trump got removed from Twitter….

BILL MAHER: That, these are strawmen. But the first thing he tweeted when he bought this, he said, you know, now I’m going to buy Coca-Cola and put the Coke back in. I thought, when I read that, I thought “Okay, daddy’s home.” Because like this is exactly what Twitter was at the beginning, what it should be. Irreverent, funny. I’m sure there are people like, Oh, cocaine is not funny, and addiction and all this. And it’s like, if you don’t think that’s funny or that belongs on Twitter, you have always been the problem with what you are a square, you are a hater, you too much full of anxiety. You don’t know what fun is this? If Twitter goes back to that, that alone would be a good thing.

BILL MAHER: [00:30:27] So there’ll be some advertising on it.