Bill Maher Goes OFF On Herschel Walker in Blistering Rant: ‘A F**king Idiot On A Scale Almost Impossible To Parody’

Comic and pundit Bill Maher dumped all over Republican Georgia Senate candidate Herschel Walker in a blistering rant in which he dubbed Walker “a fucking idiot on a scale almost impossible to parody.”

Walker faced off with incumbent Democratic Senator Raphael Warnock in a televised debate for the hotly-contested Georgia Senate race Friday night, with somewhat predictable results.

But on Friday night’s edition of HBO’s Real Time with Bill Maher there was no debate, as Maher devoted his entire “New Rules” segment to mocking Walker’s intellect, dishonesty, and troubled past — or as he put it, “the lying and the crazy and the violence”:

Someone must explain Herschel Walker and how in a supposedly sophisticated country, a person with his resumé could ever be elected to office. Although the answer might be a little more complicated than you think.

For the past month, there’s been a lot written about how Republicans standing behind a guy like Walker means they’ve lost all sense of integrity. Really? Just now. Integrity died a long time ago after a long battle with tribalism. Integrity is survived by hypocrisy and fear of the other party.

Now, of course. Of course, I could make a long string of jokes about how unfit for office Walker is. And I think I will. Because if you haven’t if you have not been following this story, you need to know where to begin.

Well, first of all, he’s just a fucking idiot on a scale almost impossible to parody. Although we did once present his book called Herschel Walker Science Talker. Because he says things like If man descended from apes, why are there still apes?

Then there’s the lying and the crazy and the violence. Not only did he write a book about having 12 different personalities, he wrote it with two other people. He admits that he used to play Russian roulette. He used to threaten to blow his wife’s brains out a lot and seems to have never met a family member he hasn’t threatened to kill. He threatened to kill his girlfriend. And he stalked a Dallas Cowboys cheerleader. But that was just to get Ron DeSantis her boots. He has threatened to shoot cops.

He claimed to be a cop. He wasn’t. Claimed to be an FBI agent, wasn’t. Claimed to be valedictorian of his high school, wasn’t. Claimed to graduate in the top 1% of his class. Never graduated. Claimed to have once supervised six hospitals, which is amazing given the job he had with the FBI.