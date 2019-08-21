Last week, Bill Maher went off on the BDS movement against Israel as a “bullshit purity test” on the left.

“It’s predicated on this notion, I think, it’s very shallow thinking that the Jews in Israel, mostly white, and the Palestinians are browner, so they must be innocent and correct, and the Jews must be wrong. As if the occupation came right out of the blue, that this completely peaceful people found themselves occupied,” he said.

On Sunday, Congresswoman Rashida Tlaib responded in a tweet saying, “Maybe folks should boycott his show.”

Maybe folks should boycott his show. I am tired of folks discrediting a form of speech that is centered on equality and freedom. This is exactly how they tried to discredit & stop the boycott to stand up against the apartheid in S. Africa. It didn’t work then and it won’t now. https://t.co/Oa49ZVfrVN — Rashida Tlaib (@RashidaTlaib) August 17, 2019

The tweet — RT’ed by Congresswoman Ilhan Omar — continued, “I am tired of folks discrediting a form of speech that is centered on equality and freedom. This is exactly how they tried to discredit & stop the boycott to stand up against the apartheid in S. Africa. It didn’t work then and it won’t now.”

Maher today posted the video of his comments Friday and responded to Tlaib’s tweet, saying, “Some people have one move only: boycott. Cancel. Make-go-away.”

Some people have one move only: boycott. Cancel. Make-go-away. But here’s the thing, the house voted 318 to 17 to condemn the #BDS movement, including 93% of Dems. Does Tlaib want to boycott 93% of her own party? pic.twitter.com/0QrPQmwwiw — Bill Maher (@billmaher) August 21, 2019

He continued, “But here’s the thing, the house voted 318 to 17 to condemn the #BDS movement, including 93% of Dems. Does Tlaib want to boycott 93% of her own party?” (The resolution he’s referring to passed 398 to 17.)

