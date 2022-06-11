Bill Maher Lampoons Jan. 6 Testimony – With Joke About Trump Sexually Assaulting His Daughter Ivanka

Comic and pundit Bill Maher got a big laugh with a joke about former President Donald Trump sexually assaulting his daughter, former First Daughter Ivanka Trump.

Ms. Trump was back in the news this week because a very brief but damning portion of the 8 hours of testimony that Ivanka gave the Jan. committee was played during Thursday night’s primetime hearing.

After reviewing video of former Attorney General Bill Barr calling Trump’s claims of a stolen election “bullshit,” the committee played a clip of Ivanka being asked ”

How did that affect your perspective about the election when Attorney General Barr made that statement?”

“It affected my perspective. I respect Attorney General Barr. So, I accepted what he was saying,” Ms. Trump replied.

The revelation of Ivanka’s testimony drew an attack from Trump, and on Friday night’s edition of HBO’s Real Time with Bill Maher, the host devoted part of his opening monologue to Ivanka’s testimony, as well:

Even Ivanka testified by videotape. ivanka! While the riot was going on, begged him to do something. But of course, Donald Trump, one thing he’s learned to tune out, it’s Ivanka saying, “Daddy, please stop!” (laughter) A joke! We make little jokes. (sustained laughter)

The joke drew sustained laughter from the audience, which Maher milked by pausing for several extra beats to allow it to fade, and then resume, for added comic effect.

Trump’s relationship with his daughter has long been fodder for critics who make insinuations or even explicit accusations that his conduct with her is inappropriate. Maher appears to have combined that premise with the many accusations of assault and other sexual misconduct that have been leveled against Trump over the years by women who are not related to him, but no allegation has ever been made against Trump by his daughters.

Watch above via HBO.

