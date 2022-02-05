Bill Maher Says Who Cares If Someone ‘Was Boning’ CNN Honcho Jeff Zucker ‘Because of Covid’

Comic and pundit Bill Maher defended ousted CNN CEO Jeff Zucker over his forced resignation for failing to disclose a relationship.

Then-CNN head Jeff Zucker announced his resignation in an email to staff on Wednesday – stunning the media world.

“As part of the investigation into Chris Cuomo’s tenure at CNN, I was asked about a consensual relationship with my closest colleague, someone have worked with for more than 20 years,” Zucker wrote in an email to staff.

“I acknowledged the relationship evolved in recent years. I was required to disclose it when it began but I didn’t. I was wrong. As a result, I am resigning today.”

On Friday night’s edition of HBO’s Real Time with Bill Maher,

I have no dog in this fight. I don’t want to be on CNN, you can’t do anything for me. I can’t do anything for him. But Jeff Zucker, powerful guy, head of CNN, resigned because he’s 56 and not married. But, you know, that’s a personal thing, but OK. Divorced, was having a relationship with a forty nine year old. I think that’s age appropriate, so we got that, check for him, also executive at the company, and he had to resign over that. I don’t understand this, why a 56 year-old and a 49 year-old people can’t have a consensual relationship. I mean, they, they’ve been friends for 20 years, she said. I acknowledge the the oh, he said, “I know the relationship evolved in recent years.” It was Covid. Yeah, she’s boning Jeff because of Covid.

According to Politico and Puck New, Zucker was under legal pressure due to his own “personal conflict of interest” while engaged in a legal battle with former CNN host Chris Cuomo – who was fired from the network for a conflict of interest involving his brother, then-Governor Andrew Cuomo.

