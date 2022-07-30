Comic and pundit Bill Maher claimed that while Trump’s fans would cry “MAGA tears if their boy is in jail,” Republicans secretly “would fucking love it.”

On Friday night’s edition of HBO’s Real Time with Bill Maher, the host talked with guests Sam Stein and John McWhorter about the prospect of Attorney General Merrick Garland successfully prosecuting Trump and putting him in jail.

Maher and Stein posited an imprisoned Trump as a win-win for Republicans, who could simultaneously get Trump “out of the way” and raise money by using the “persecution” as a rallying point:

BILL MAHER: Merrick Garland has a big decision here as the attorney general of the United States, whether to call a grand jury. I just, I get the argument. Why not to. Because they’re going to be crying their MAGA tears if their boy is in jail. Let me ask you this. Just imagine this scenario and tell me your reaction… What if they did this and won the case? Because if you guys bring this, you got to win the case. He’s in jail. My theory, the Republicans would secretly love it. I think they would fucking love it because he’s out of the way. Not our fault. The way Arab countries secretly loved it when Israel would bomb Iraq or Iran. SAM STEIN: Right. I mean, there’s too there’s something to it. There’s a lot of Republicans who just if you talk to them privately, can’t stand the guy, wish he would just go away. I don’t know if they want them shackled, but they wouldn’t be totally disappointed. BILL MAHER: No, they can pretend that they’re persecuted, which they like to do more than anything. SAM STEIN: Than they would fundraise well off of it. BILL MAHER: Absolutely. SAM STEIN: I think I — BILL MAHER: Mean, meanwhile, would be like when he was off Twitter. SAM STEIN: I think, you know, but to your to the substance of this it’s like– he’s got Truth Social now. BILL MAHER: Not in jail. SAM STEIN: He’ll have someone send out his Truths for him. BILL MAHER: I’d be like Paul Sorvino. Oh, too soon for that.

