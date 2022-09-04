Washington state’s two major candidates for the Senate don’t have much in common. But one trait they apparently do share is a penchant for ducking questions they would rather avoid.

In separate interviews on CNN’s State of the Union Sunday, Sen. Patty Murray (D-WA) and her Republican opponent Tiffany Smiley both gave anchor Dana Bash the runaround when confronted with inconvenient questions.

Smiley was up first, and Bash asked her to state that President Joe Biden was legitimately elected.

“Simple yes or no: Do you believe that Joe Biden won the 2020 election fair and square?” Bash asked.

“Yes, he’s our president,” Smiley said. “And to be clear, I think in 2016 Hillary Clinton had concerns [about election integrity]. Stacey Abrams had concerns. This is an issue on both sides of the aisle. This isn’t a Democrat or Republican issue. We need to protect the integrity of our elections.”

Smiley tried to filibuster some more, but Bash cut her off — unsatisfied with the confusing answer she had gotten.

“You said that President Biden is our president,” Bash said. “Was he fairly elected, legitimately elected?”

“Yes, Joe Biden is our president,” Smiley said again.

Bash tried again.

“You didn’t say that he was legitimately elected,” Bash said. “I just want to give you one more chance to say that. Or if you’re comfortable with your answer, we’ll move on.

“Yes, I think I made it clear,” Smiley said again — without using the word legitimate. “He is our president.”

Not to be outdone, Murray — in the very next segment — refused to state a clear position on her party’s highly-criticized practice of elevating election-denying Republicans in primary races because they are thought to be easier opponents for Democrats to defeat in general elections.

“I believe that our democracy is at risk today,” Murray said — when asked by Bash about the president’s rhetoric in his speech Thursday. She added, “We still have people today saying there will be violence on the streets. That is not what a Democracy is. And we all have to point that out and work to make sure we move towards a Democracy.”

Bash asked Murray the logical follow-up about why — if she truly believes Democracy is at risk — is her party helping the people she says are putting it at risk.

“If election deniers are a threat to democracy, are you okay with your fellow Democrats helping them win their primaries?” Bash asked.

“Well, here’s what I know,” Murray said. “Here in my state, I work every day, out across my state, using my voice, using my ability to talk to people and to work with them on the issues they care about and to tell them where I stand.”

Bash interjected — as Murray didn’t come within 10 miles of answering the question.

“You’re a member of the Democratic leadership,” Bash said. “As a Democratic leader, a national leader as well, are you okay with Democrats helping election deniers in Republican primaries like New Hampshire?”

“I believe what Democratic supporters are doing is working to make sure we have a Democratic majority in the United States Senate and the Congress so we can restore the rights of women to make their own health care choices, so that we can continue to fight climate change, so that we can work to continue to put in place the policies that allow this economy to work for the men and women and working families across my state and across the nation.”

“Okay,” Bash said. “That sounded like a yes.”

Watch above, via CNN.

