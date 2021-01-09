Black Cop at Capitol Riot Fact-Checks MAGA Fan Who Says There Was ‘No Racism’ in the U.S.: ‘My People Were Dying Every Day’

Riveting video from Wednesday’s riot at the Capitol shows a supporter of President Donald Trump engaging with a Black riot policeman on the subject of racism, which the man claimed did not exist in the 1960s.

Video shot by independent photojournalist Jon Farina shows riot police holding the line against a crush of Trump supporters near the Washington Monument, one of whom decides to debate an officer whose nametag reads “Coley” on the topic of racism.

The Trump fan can be heard telling Officer Coley, in an apparent reference to false claims about the 2020 election, that “I’m telling you that the bucket of apples had 10 apples in it, and then now it has eight apples in it, and you’re telling me it still has 10 apples in it. You know that’s not true.”

He then pivots to asking Coley “What kind of a life do you think your family, your children, your grandchildren are going to have in this country if these people do what they want to do?”

“You know when I grew up in the 1960s, I was 7 years old, during the riots in South Plainfield,” he continued, referencing unrest in New Jersey that was sparked by police killings.

“In the 60s my people were dying everyday. Okay?” Coley replied.

“And that changed, there was no racism in the United States, there was no racism, there was none. And now they’ve recreated racism. They’ve recreated it now,” the Trump fan said.

Coley can be heard telling the man “my forefathers, you hung them as strange fruit,” a reference to lynchings.

“What do you think it’s going to do to race relations when they make me pay you for reparations?” the man asked. “What do you think that’s going to do for race relations, officer? Do you think it’s going to help? You think it’s going to make white people like Black people? That’s what they want to do. That’s what they want to do, they’re screwing you.”

CHILLING via @JonFarinaPhoto: a white Trump supporter tells black officer "there was no racism" in the 60s and… "What do you think it's going to do for race relations when they make me pay you for reparations…you think it's going to make white people like black people?" pic.twitter.com/VKhHflvCh1 — Status Coup News (@StatusCoup) January 9, 2021

Officer Coley’s responses are mostly unintelligible, but the video shows him calmly disengaging with the man.

Watch Farina’s full video above via Status Coup.

