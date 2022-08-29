Blake Masters Declares Biden’s Cabinet the ‘Affirmative Action Regime’

Republican Arizona Senate nominee Blake Masters doubled down his criticism of President Joe Biden’s cabinet Monday when he branded it the “affirmative action regime.”

Masters insulted the cabinet a day before, and he connected its diverse makeup to his criticism of the economy under the president.

The Associated Press had tweeted the cabinet is the “most diverse ever,” being made up of numerous “Black and gay officials.”

Masters commented, “Finally a compelling explanation for why our economy is doing so well.”

The tweet drew backlash, as some Masters critics branded him a “White supremacist.”

The venture capitalist was undeterred by the reactions, and posted a one-minute thirty-second video, wherein he accused the Biden administration of placing hiring quotas over the country’s safety and prosperity.

I’m declaring war on Joe Biden’s dysfunctional affirmative action regime https://t.co/SaYqQRen0X pic.twitter.com/8OU9YLWqA6 — Blake Masters (@bgmasters) August 29, 2022

“Well this tweet made people mad,” Master said. “Newsweek wrote that, oh Blake said that women and minorities are hurting the economy. Fake News. Look, I don’t care if every single employee at the Fed is a Black lesbian, as long as they’re hired for their competence. Not because of what they look like or who they sleep with.”

He continued:

News flash for Joe Biden: we are done with this affirmative action regime. You know, I can’t think of a single policy since the end of Jim Crow that’s been worse or more divisive for race relations in this country. Race quotas are wrong. Gender quotas are wrong. They’re unjust, they’re illegal, but the Democrats are addicted to this kind of identity politics garbage. They just care about how you look. Not whether you’re the best qualified or whether you can do the best job. You know, if you want to see the affirmative action regime on display, just look at Biden’s White House. Biden promised that he would choose a woman for his VP.

Masters went on to describe Vice President Kamala Harris as “so incompetent she can’t even get a sentence out.”

He concluded, “We’ve had enough the of Democrats’ diversity obsession.”

