Michael Bloomberg dropping out of the presidential race likely comes as a relief to the journalists at Bloomberg News who, as has been previously reported, have felt frustrated by what his candidacy has meant for the newsroom.

When Bloomberg announced his run for president, Bloomberg News editor-in-chief John Micklethwait sent out a memo to staff outlining how coverage would change, including the decision to continue not investigating Bloomberg and extending that courtesy to his Democratic rivals.

Bloomberg himself was asked about this and said, “You just have to learn to live with some things. They get a paycheck. But with your paycheck comes some restrictions and responsibilities.”

Today Bloomberg News is breathing a sigh of relief of sorts, with Micklethwait sending out another memo to staff Wednesday — obtained by CNN — saying, “Now that Mike has said he is leaving the race for President, we will return to our normal coverage of the election.”

New Bloomberg News memo: "Now that Mike has said he is leaving the race for President, we will return to our normal coverage of the election; we will follow exactly the same coverage rules for the Democratic presidential candidates" and Trump. 👇🏼 pic.twitter.com/N6lqIWNoiR — Brian Stelter (@brianstelter) March 4, 2020

The memo also said they will “disclose Mike’s financial support for other Democrats — just as we have always done where his financial support for political causes is relevant to our reporting.”

