First Daughter Ivanka Trump ignited a conflagration of backlash from verified Twitter users by posting a picture of herself proudly displaying her mail-in ballot — with anti-mail ballot crusader President Donald Trump seated next to her.

Ms. Trump posted the photo on Monday, along with the caption “I’ll give you one guess who we’re voting for???”

But she diminished some of the suspense by adding “#Trump2020” followed by three flag emojis.

I’ll give you one guess who we’re voting for???#Trump2020 🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/vEGIs2yZM0 — Ivanka Trump (@IvankaTrump) October 26, 2020

What followed was a flood of reactions from journalists, celebrities, political ethicists, and other verified users — many of which pointed out the fact that Trump has been crusading against mail-in voting by falsely claiming it is inherently fraudulent, some of which featured a variety of guesses, and some gently implying a gendered insult.

Guess mail-in ballots aren’t totally fraudulent after all https://t.co/kbU03hlZTc — Matt Wilstein (@mattwilstein) October 26, 2020

It looks like @IvankaTrump & Jared Kushner are voting by absentee ballot. https://t.co/EqgysE0dbq — Mary Spicuzza (@MSpicuzzaMJS) October 26, 2020

Save this image for when they call the election results “rigged” once mail in ballots start to be counted https://t.co/3ENB6zph9S — Brian Formo (@BrianFormo) October 26, 2020

“Big problems and discrepancies with Mail In Ballots all over the USA.” https://t.co/98fC962aSz — Alison Meuse (@AliTahmizian) October 27, 2020

Mail in ballots. Secure and a great option for all who choose them. https://t.co/Ku5QbMvZKQ — Nick Weig (@tbweig) October 26, 2020

Jared and Ivanka vote by mail https://t.co/luOfR8BEiX — Jack Brewster (@jbruce218) October 26, 2020

Literally the same day Trump attacks mail-in voting in PA. https://t.co/1f8baTL2or — PA House Democrats (@PaHouseDems) October 26, 2020

Why does this photo look like it belongs in Madame Tussauds https://t.co/ZFWlZBoHJ2 — Sanjana Karanth (@sanjanakaranth) October 26, 2020

SILVER SPOON NEPOTISTS VOTE FOR MEAL TICKET

Goya Rejoices, COVID Elated as Putin, MBS High Five https://t.co/b0ouzJPump — Walter Shaub (@waltshaub) October 26, 2020

Ivanka Trump is not even making the smallest effort to comply with the law. This is a blatant Hatch Act violation and at least her 20th in two weeks. https://t.co/U5Lc6WDt8f — Citizens for Ethics (@CREWcrew) October 26, 2020

@IvankaTrump I have been waiting FOUR YEARS to say this: See You Next Tuesday… https://t.co/knyCxoyaiN — Billy Ray (@BillyRay5229) October 26, 2020

I think we are all sick of your family playing “guessing games”. PS -You will all need new jobs soon.#FindSomethingNew https://t.co/YCg0OhbsPv — Michael Buckley #BLM | Vote for Biden! (@HeyBuckHey) October 26, 2020

Ms. Trump’s father would continue railing against mail-in voting just hours after the photo was posted.

