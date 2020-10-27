comScore

Blue-Check Twitter Trolls Ivanka Trump For Asking Them to Guess Who She Voted For on Mail-In Ballot: ‘Covid?’

By Tommy ChristopherOct 27th, 2020, 8:24 am

First Daughter Ivanka Trump ignited a conflagration of backlash from verified Twitter users by posting a picture of herself proudly displaying her mail-in ballot — with anti-mail ballot crusader President Donald Trump seated next to her.

Ms. Trump posted the photo on Monday, along with the caption “I’ll give you one guess who we’re voting for???”

But she diminished some of the suspense by adding “#Trump2020” followed by three flag emojis.

What followed was a flood of reactions from journalists, celebrities, political ethicists, and other verified users — many of which pointed out the fact that Trump has been crusading against mail-in voting by falsely claiming it is inherently fraudulent, some of which featured a variety of guesses, and some gently implying a gendered insult.

Ms. Trump’s father would continue railing against mail-in voting just hours after the photo was posted.

