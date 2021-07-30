Bob Odenkirk posted a statement Friday thanking everyone who sent messages of support as he was hospitalized.

Odenkirk collapsed on the set of Better Call Saul this week. Social media was flooded with well-wishes for him and his family, and thankfully on Wednesday his reps said he is “in stable condition.”

On Friday Odenkirk himself said, “Hi. It’s Bob. Thank you. To my family and friends who have surrounded me this week. And for the outpouring of love from everyone who expressed concern and care for me. It’s overwhelming. But I feel the love and it means so much.”

Hi. It's Bob.

Thank you.

To my family and friends who have surrounded me this week.

And for the outpouring of love from everyone who expressed concern and care for me. It’s overwhelming. But I feel the love and it means so much. — Mr. Bob Odenkirk (@mrbobodenkirk) July 30, 2021

He explained he had a small heart attack and thanked the medical professionals who took care of him.

“I’m going to take a beat to recover but I’ll be back soon.”

I had a small heart attack. But I'm going to be ok thanks to Rosa Estrada and the doctors who knew how to fix the blockage without surgery.

Also, AMC and SONYs support and help throughout this has been next-level. I'm going to take a beat to recover but I'll be back soon. — Mr. Bob Odenkirk (@mrbobodenkirk) July 30, 2021

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com