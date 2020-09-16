Bob Woodward’s Devastating Assessment of Trump’s Presidency: ‘Staggering, Monumental Tragedy Across the Board’

Journalist and author Bob Woodward delivered a devastating assessment of President Donald Trump’s time in office, calling it a “staggering, monumental tragedy across the board.”

On Wednesday morning’s edition of MSNBC’s Morning Joe, co-host Mika Brzezinski asked Woodward to explain what sort of book Trump thought he was getting when he was being interviewed for “Rage,” the bombshell tome that’s currently causing Trump such headaches.

Woodward explained that “Trump regretted not talking to me to me for ‘Fear’,” his previous book, “and so he agreed to do this, and it was one of the most, one of the strangest experiences of my life.”

Woodward explained the surreal experience of having to keep a tape recorder at the ready at all times, and that “a couple of times we really got in shouting matches, particularly about impeachment and about what my reporting showed on the virus and how he needed to mobilize the country and kind of treat it like a Manhattan project, when they built the first atomic bomb during world war II and he would say ‘Yes,’ and he then he would go out and play it down, zigzag all the time.”

He went on to describe a call with Trump that took place in August, in which Trump “said nothing more could be done. Nothing more could have been done. And that just is shockingly untrue and he failed himself, he failed the country, he failed the Republican Party, he failed the concept of the office of the president.”

Woodward went on to conclude by saying “I take an ice cube before I talk, I tried to cool down and not be emotional. In this case, you put it together and it is a staggering, monumental tragedy across the board.”

Watch the clip above via MSNBC.

