Body Cam Footage Shows Florida Cop Being Arrested for Patrol Car DUI, BAC Was Allegedly 5 Times the Legal Limit

A Florida police officer driving his patrol car to work on Monday was arrested for driving under the influence. Police say they found an open beer can in the cupholder.

Police in Apopka, Florida pulled over uniformed Eustis officer Oscar Mayorga in his cruiser after a 9-1-1 caller reported him driving erratically.

The arrest affidavit stated that officers could smell alcohol on Mayorga’s breath and said a breathalyzer test he later took registered a .391, which is about five times over the legal limit in Florida.

Body cam footage shows he denied having had anything to drink. “I smell the alcohol on your breath,” an officer says to him.

“In our profession, you know it’s best to be honest, right?” an officer tells Mayorga in the video. Mayorga responds by saying he drank three tall cans of Modelo. He declines to take a field sobriety test and at one point in the video, is seen nearly falling over.

“We all make mistakes. I know our job’s stressful,” an officer says to Mayorga. “I get that, man.”

Mayorga has been on the force for five years. The Eustis Police Department said he has been suspended without pay.

Watch above via WFTV in Orlando.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com