Boebert’s Reelection Bid Moved to ‘Toss Up’ From ‘Lean Republican’ After Bleak Fundraising, According to Cook Political

The Cook Political Report moved Rep. Lauren Boebert’s (R-CO) reelection bid from a “lean Republican” to a “toss-up” rating on Thursday.

Cook editor Dave Wasserman explained that the shift in the rating came after Boebert was heavily out-fundraised by her Democratic opponent, the same opponent she beat in 2022 by only 546 votes.

Adam Frisch, who announced he would again challenge Boebert in February, brought in $2.6 million in the second quarter from April through June. Boebert brought in $818,000 in donations, less than a third of the Democrat’s haul, reported the Colorado Sun earlier in the week.

In the first quarters of the year, Frisch raised $1.7 million to Boebert’s $760,000 – despite not campaigning for the full period.

Frisch’s campaign told the Sun that their haul broke a record “for the largest quarterly fundraising for a U.S. House challenger in the year before an election, excluding special elections and self-funded campaigns.”

“Not only has Boebert avoided taking any steps to moderate her image since coming within 546 votes of losing to former Aspen Councilman Adam Frisch in 2022, Frisch outraised her by a massive $2.6 million to $810,000 in the second quarter thanks to an avalanche of small-dollar donations,” Wasserman wrote in his break down of Cook’s decision.

Boebert has long been a lightning rod of controversy for her hardline rhetoric, but also enjoys strong support from the MAGA base.

The Hill noted that Cook shifted some other House races toward the Democrats, “Rep. Ken Calvert’s (R-Calif.) district moved from ‘lean Republican’ to ‘toss-up,’ and Rep. Greg Landsman’s (D-Ohio) district moved from ‘toss up’ to ‘lean Democrat.'”

Two additional races shifted toward the Republicans as Rep. Josh Harder (D-CA) moved from “solid Democrat” to “likely Democrat” and Rep. Vicente Gonzalez (D-TX) moved from “likely Democrat” to “lean Democrat.”

