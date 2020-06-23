John Bolton continued his media tour Tuesday with Washington Post reporter Robert Costa.

Costa raised the issue of the traditional peaceful transition of power between administrations and whether President Donald Trump would respect it if he loses the election.

Former National Security Advisor John Bolton on whether he thinks there will be a peaceful transfer of power if President Trump loses the election in November: “I hope so…I think in the Trump Administration you can’t be certain of anything.” https://t.co/zfKnDTOnW5 pic.twitter.com/6a5CvI4PSB — Washington Post Live (@postlive) June 23, 2020

“Do you believe that the president will follow the peaceful transition of power and leave the White House peacefully if he is defeated this year?” Costa asked.

Bolton responded, “I certainly hope so, and I think it’s important for Republicans especially to make that clear.”

“Carrying the albatross of this administration around our necks any longer than necessary is going to cause great harm to the country for sure, but to conservatives and Republicans as well, and that outcome you’re describing would be absolutely the worst,” he added.

Costa pressed him further and said, “So you’re not certain.”

“I think in the Trump administration you can’t be certain of anything,” Bolton responded.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]