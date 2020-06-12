comScore

Bolton Ripped For Teasing Impeachable Allegations in Upcoming Book: ‘F*ck You… You Had an Opportunity to Testify’

By Josh FeldmanJun 12th, 2020, 3:07 pm

Alex Wong/Getty Images

You may remember a long time ago back in (checks notes) early 2020 when — in the days before the final impeachment vote — details from John Bolton’s book came out in reports hinting that he had firsthand information about relevant details. Bolton was highly criticized for not voluntarily testifying at the time.

Now, with Bolton’s book coming out soon (despite a big legal battle with the White House) and a press release hinting at his awareness of other impeachable matters to be detailed in his book, the former Trump national security adviser is getting criticism again for saving these revelations for his book, months after the Senate voted to acquit the president.

