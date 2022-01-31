Bomb Threats Made to Multiple HBCUs Including Howard University, Bowie State

Howard University and at least five other historically Black colleges and universities received bomb threats on Monday morning.

CNN first reported the news, confirming the schools that have received threats also include Bowie State, Southern University and A&M, Bethune-Cookman University, Albany State University, and Delaware State University.

Judson University, an Evangelical Christian university in Elgin, IL, similarly announced its closure due to a bomb threat on Monday.

Bowie State University posted to Twitter revealing that its campus would be closed due to the threat:

Due to a bomb threat on campus, BSU will be closed temporarily today January 31, 2022. Emergency personnel are evaluating the situation. All persons on campus are advised to shelter in place until further information is available. (1/2) pic.twitter.com/wXeAoQEaiH — Bowie State University (@BowieState) January 31, 2022

“Due to a bomb threat on campus, BSU will be closed temporarily today January 31, 2022. Emergency personnel are evaluating the situation. All persons on campus are advised to shelter in place until further information is available,” read the statement. “Employees will work virtually. Classes will be virtual. Please observe the BSU website for continual updates.”

Five schools have announced plans to investigate the threat and either remain on lockdown or have issued shelter in place orders.

A spokesperson for the Washington Metropolitan Police Department has also confirmed that at Howard University the “scene has been cleared with no hazardous materials found.”

The bomb threats were reported less than a month after a number of HBCUs, including Howard, filed similar threats that led some Universities to relocate students.

