BOMBSHELL: Pence Chief of Staff Warned Secret Service of ‘Security Risk’ to VP From Trump — The Day BEFORE Jan. 6

On the cusp of the first public Jan. 6 hearing, a bombshell report from Maggie Haberman reveals that then-Pence Chief of Staff Marc Short warned Vice President Mike Pence‘s Secret Service chief of the “security risk” presented by then-President Donald Trump the day before the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol.

Right on the heels of the House Select Committee Investigating the Jan. 6 Attack on the Capitol announcement that hearings will begin next Thursday, Haberman dropped this bombshell, uncovered while she researched her upcoming book:

The day before a mob of President Donald J. Trump’s supporters stormed the Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, Vice President Mike Pence’s chief of staff called Mr. Pence’s lead Secret Service agent to his West Wing office. The chief of staff, Marc Short, had a message for the agent, Tim Giebels: The president was going to turn publicly against the vice president, and there could be a security risk to Mr. Pence because of it. … Mr. Short did not know what form such a security risk might take, according to people familiar with the events. But after days of intensifying pressure from Mr. Trump on Mr. Pence to take the extraordinary step of intervening in the certification of the Electoral College count to forestall Mr. Trump’s defeat, Mr. Short seemed to have good reason for concern. The vice president’s refusal to go along was exploding into an open and bitter breach between the two men at a time when the president was stoking the fury of his supporters who were streaming into Washington.

That warning turned out to be dead right, as Trump supporters erected a noose, chanted “Hang Mike Pence!”, and very nearly ran into him as they ransacked the Capitol in a deadly attack that will be the subject of next week’s hearings.

While Pence wound up defying Trump’s illegal wishes, Short’s warning did not translate into action to protect the Capitol from the riot that ensued.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com