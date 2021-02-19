Two Florida women had an unusual strategy to attempt to get the coronavirus vaccine: they “dressed up as grannies,” complete with bonnets, gloves, and glasses. And the ruse apparently worked — for the first shot, anyway.

According to a report by the New York Times, on Wednesday, the unnamed pair donned the costumes and attempted to get the second vaccine dose at the vaccination site set up at the Orange County Convention Center in Orlando, Florida, and presented Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) cards showing that they had already received the first dose.

The women’s ridiculous getups may have attracted more attention this week than they did during their first attempt earlier this winter. The outfits reportedly included glasses, bonnets, and gloves — a bit odd in the mild Central Florida weather, which was in the 60s on Wednesday.

“Maybe it was the bonnets that gave them away,” quipped Patricia Mazzei, the Times‘ Miami bureau chief.

Maybe it was the bonnets that gave them away. https://t.co/u4w6AI2Wwb — Patricia Mazzei (@PatriciaMazzei) February 19, 2021

Dr. Raul Pino, the Orange County health administrator, told reporters that the women were actually 34 and 44, not the minimum required age of 65 or older, and they were turned away when their birth dates did not match what they claimed

“I don’t know how they escaped the first time,” said Pino. He also mentioned one man who had attempted to pose as his father, who had the same name but a birth date that qualified for the vaccine.

Florida health officials said two women “dressed up as grannies” to try and receive their second dose of the coronavirus vaccine. “I don’t know how they escaped the first time,” said Dr. Raul Pino. https://t.co/yqukHV5zP1 pic.twitter.com/McIeRvHkFE — The New York Times (@nytimes) February 19, 2021

Police issued trespass warnings to the faux grannies, and they were sent on their way without criminal charges, but also without getting that second shot.

Twitter users drew comparisons with the 1993 movie, Mrs. Doubtfire, and youthful exploits of attempting to buy alcohol with fake IDs.

the 2021 version of fake ID to buy boozehttps://t.co/F8v4HkhtPv — Patience 🧐 (@patiencehaggin) February 19, 2021

Please make this into a movie with Kristen Wiig and Maya Rudolph. https://t.co/dMkqe2e417 — Lesa Hannah (@LesaHannah) February 19, 2021

Florida Woman tired of taking a backseat to Florida Man https://t.co/qusuZy89kh — Chuck Ross (@ChuckRossDC) February 19, 2021

Please tell me there is a German word to describe something that is both horrible and hilarious. https://t.co/J7qFi3Jcj9 pic.twitter.com/N7eZq6A8yl — Jillian Deutsch (@DeutschJill) February 19, 2021

Look, I don’t want to make light of this, because two real “grannies” got booted down the line because of these two, and the softest part of my house is for grandmas. BUT, for real, I need to see some photos of these two. — Michelle Tyrene Johnson (@DivaOfDiversity) February 19, 2021

