UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson was released from the hospital on Sunday and will be continuing his coronavirus recovery at home. Johnson today shared a message online saying, “I have today left hospital after a week in which the NHS has saved my life, no question.”

He thanked the millions of people all over the nation continuing to follow social distancing guidelines in order to form a “human shield” helping the National Health Service.

Johnson personally spoke to the courage and care he’s seen from health care workers, and thanked all those who took “crucial decisions a few days ago for which I will be grateful for the rest of my life.”

He listed the names of everyone involved in his personal care, singling out two nurses — Jenny and Luis — “who stood by my bedside for 48 hours when things could have gone either way:

“The reason in the end my body did start to get enough oxygen was because for every second of the night they were watching and they were thinking and they were caring and making the interventions I needed. So that is how I alos know that across this country, 24 hours a day, for every second of every hour, there are hundreds of thousands of NDS staff who are acting with the same care and thought and precision as Jenny and Luis. That is why we will defeat this coronavirus and defeat it together. We will win because our NHS is the beating heart of this country. It is the best of this country. It is unconquerable. It is powered by love. So thank you from me, from all of us, to the NHS.”

You can watch above, via 10 Downing Street.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]