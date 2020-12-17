BOTTOMS UP: Congressman Cracks Open a Beer Right on the House Floor in Toast to ‘Bipartisanship and Cooperation’

Outgoing Rep. Joe Cunningham (D-SC) toasted the “spirit of bipartisanship and cooperation” on the House floor Thursday, cracking open a beer and raising a glass to end his farewell speech.

Although only water is allowed on the House floor, Cunningham tactfully hid the can in his jacket pocket until his address.

“Our country is facing some serious issues right now, and our country would be much better served if Democrats and Republicans could come together,” the representative said to his colleagues. “My grandfather always told me that you can get through any problem if you can actually sit down with somebody and have a beer together.”

Cunningham then noted that he has been dedicated to working with representatives from both sides of the political aisle, stressing the importance of listening to one another.

“For the betterment of this country, we have to come together. We have to sit down and listen to each other and maybe have a beer,” he said, grabbing the drink from his pocket. “For the spirit of bipartisanship and cooperation, I raise this glass to my colleagues, both Democrats and Republicans.”

Although an unprecedented move, this is not the first time the congressman has tried to sneak a cold one onto the House floor.

In 2019, while still a Freshman representative, Cunningham attempted to bring a six-pack of craft beer to the floor as a gift for Rep. Peter DeFazio (D-OR), co-chairman of the House Small Brewers Caucus.

Cunningham explained that he wanted to share beers from local breweries in his home state with the known craft beer enthusiast.

“It’s Friday too,” he added laughing.

Cunningham was caught with the drinks before they made it to the floor, but fortunately for DeFazio, he got his beverages at the end of the day:

Watch above, via C-SPAN.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]