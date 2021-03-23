Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger mercilessly mocked “Kraken lawyer” Sidney Powell Wednesday over her response to Dominion’s defamation lawsuit.

Dominion is suing Powell and a number of others for defamation for pushing wild claims about voting machines in the 2020 election. One of the more infamous statements Powell made was a conspiracy weaving in Dominion, the 2020 election, and Hugo Chavez.

The response from Powell to Dominion’s lawsuit Monday was to argue “no reasonable person” would believe she was making “statements of fact.” As Law & Crime reported:

“Given the highly charged and political context of the statements, it is clear that Powell was describing the facts on which she based the lawsuits she filed in support of President Trump,” her attorneys wrote in a 54-page motion to dismiss on Monday… “They are repeatedly labelled ‘inherently improbable’ and even ‘impossible,’” the motion to dismiss continues, referring to the conspiracy theories peddled by Powell, her law firm and her non-profit group Defending the Republic. “Such characterizations of the allegedly defamatory statements further support defendants’ position that reasonable people would not accept such statements as fact but view them only as claims that await testing by the courts through the adversary process.”

One of the states Powell repeatedly tried challenging in 2020 was Georgia, but her lawsuit was ultimately dismissed.

So on Tuesday, Raffensperger put out a statement mocking the “Kraken lawyer” for the admission:

“In the face of legal action, Sidney Powell admitted that her effort to make millions lying to the American people had no facts to begin with… While the loss of the Senate due to her lies will have ramifications for years, I most sympathize with those who believed her in the first place and who she now considers not reasonable enough to realize she should not have been taken seriously.”

The statement, titled “THE KRAKEN CRACKS UNDER PRESSURE,” notes the argument she’s put forth and says, “She does not consider those who believe her voter fraud claims ‘reasonable.'”

This is a statement from @GaSecofState Raffensperger: "The Kraken Cracks Under Pressure: Sidney Powell Claims 'No Reasonable Person Would Conclude That [Her] Statements Were Truly Statements Of Fact'” pic.twitter.com/I5dii7nNqw — Sara Cook (@saraecook) March 23, 2021

