Brazilian Health Minister Tests Positive for Coronavirus at UN Meeting in New York

Brazilian Minister of Health Marcelo Queiroga tested positive for Covid-19 while attending the United Nations General Assembly in New York City, he announced late Tuesday.

“I let everyone know that I tested positive for Covid-19 today,” Querioga wrote in a post on social media. “I will be quarantined in #US, following all health safety protocols. Meanwhile, the [Ministry of Health] will remain firm in the actions to fight the pandemic in Brazil. Let’s beat this!”

Queiroga is the second member of Brazil’s delegation to contract for Covid-19 after an unnamed member of the country’s delegation tested positive on Tuesday. That individual arrived before the bulk of the country’s delegation and tested negative before leaving the Brazil, meaning they possibly contracted it in New York. Brazil’s foreign ministry is reportedly tracking dozens of people with whom the patient came in contact.

Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro spoke at the U.N. meeting on Tuesday, defying the organization’s request that leaders refrain from attending if they had not been vaccinated against Covid-19. He successfully fended the virus off after contracting in July 2020.

Queiroga, who was in the Intercontinental Barclay Hotel with President Joe Biden this week, watched Bolsonaro’s speech in the U.N.’s General Assembly Hall on Tuesday afternoon, and at one point shook British Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s hand. Johnson, who also contracted Covid-19 last year, met with Biden later in the day.

Bolsonaro took his defiance of the U.N. guidance — and New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio’s vaccine mandate — a step further on Sunday when he was photographed eating pizza on a New York street. De Blasio issued a mandate in August requiring New Yorkers to be vaccinated before dining indoors.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com