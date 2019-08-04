BREAKING: 9 Killed and 16 Injured in Dayton Ohio Mass Shooting Within Hours of El Paso Tragedy

With 13 hours of a mass shooting in El Paso that claimed 20 lives and injured at least 24, at least 9 people were killed and 16 were injured in Dayton, Ohio in another mass shooting.

CNN reports that the shooting occurred around 1 a.m. on Sunday on the streets of Dayton:

The Dayton shooting took place around 1 a.m. outside on East 5th Street in the city’s Oregon district, a popular downtown area, Dayton Deputy Director and Assistant Chief of the Police Lt. Col. Matt Carper told reporters early Sunday morning. The suspect, who was shot and killed by responding officers, has not yet been identified, but Carper said the subject fired a “long gun” with multiple rounds. The shooting happened as the suspect was making his way toward a bar called Ned Peppers, Montgomery County Emergency Services spokeswoman Deb Decker said. The shooter wore body armor, Decker said.

The suspect was shot and killed by police.

Police said that despite the large number of casualties, the incident was over quickly because police were already patrolling in the vicinity.

Just 13 hours earlier, a gunman killed 20 people at a Walmart in El Paso, Texas, and injured at least 24 more before being taken into custody “without incident.”

Watch CNN’s reporting on the Dayton shooting above.

