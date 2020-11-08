BREAKING: Alex Trebek Dead at 80

Alex Trebek, the host of Jeopardy!, has passed away at 80 years old after his battle with pancreatic cancer.

The much-beloved TV icon hosted the game show for decades. Just recently the show shared an incredibly heartwarming, emotional moment where contestant Burt Thakur told Trebek, “I learned English because of you.”

Alex's impact is immeasurable. Thank you for sharing, Burt! pic.twitter.com/XgGGwJ8GlH — Jeopardy! (@Jeopardy) November 6, 2020

The show posted to Twitter Sunday afternoon, “Jeopardy! is saddened to share that Alex Trebek passed away peacefully at home early this morning, surrounded by family and friends. Thank you, Alex.”

