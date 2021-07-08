Organizers of the Tokyo Olympic Games announced on Thursday that the event will be held without spectators, as Tokyo declared a coronavirus state of emergency.

The Games were previously closed off to international spectators with a crowd limit of 10,000 people, and now no fans will be permitted in the stands.

According to Reuters, Tokyo 2020 President Seiko Hashimoto called the elimination of fans “regrettable”, while apologizing to those who have already bought their tickets.

The announcement came after Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga declared a state of emergency that will run through the event, which is set to take place from July 23 to August 8.

When limits to the amount of spectators were first introduced in June, Hashimoto explained that no fans would be permitted if a state of emergency was announced.

“We need to be very flexible. If there is any abrupt change in the situation, we will hold five-party meetings again to make other decisions,” Hashimoto said at the time. “If there is an announcement of a state of emergency during the Games, all the options like no-spectator games will be examined.”

The original Olympic Opening Ceremony was set for July 24, 2020, but the Games were postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

