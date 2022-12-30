BREAKING: Arrest Made in Idaho College Student Murders

An arrest has reportedly been made in the murder of four Idaho college students.

According to a report by the local Moscow, Idaho NBC affiliate outlet Nonstop Local, a man was arrested Friday in Pennsylvania in connection to the murders. He was arraigned Friday morning.

The charges are currently unknown.

Four University of Idaho students – Xana Kernodle, Kaylee Goncalves, Madison Mogen, and Ethan Chapin – were discovered stabbed to death on Nov. 13. The girls were roommates while Chapin was Kernodle’s girlfriend and was sleeping over.

The Moscow Police Department announced they will hold a press conference at 1 pm PT (4 pm ET) with an update on their investigation.

JUST IN | Police in Moscow, Idaho, to hold press conference at 1pm today to provide update on the on-going investigation into the murders of 4 University of Idaho students. pic.twitter.com/h5kdfHbMBr — Steve McCarron KOMO (@SteveTVNews) December 30, 2022

