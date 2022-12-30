BREAKING: Arrest Made in Idaho College Student Murders

By Jackson RichmanDec 30th, 2022, 11:26 am
 

An arrest has reportedly been made in the murder of four Idaho college students.

According to a report by the local Moscow, Idaho NBC affiliate outlet Nonstop Local, a man was arrested Friday in Pennsylvania in connection to the murders. He was arraigned Friday morning.

The charges are currently unknown.

Four University of Idaho students – Xana Kernodle, Kaylee Goncalves, Madison Mogen, and Ethan Chapin – were discovered stabbed to death on Nov. 13. The girls were roommates while Chapin was Kernodle’s girlfriend and was sleeping over.

The Moscow Police Department announced they will hold a press conference at 1 pm PT (4 pm ET) with an update on their investigation.

Watch above via MSNBC.

This is a breaking story and has been updated.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com

Filed Under: