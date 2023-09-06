‘Breaking Bad’ Star Aaron Paul Reveals He Gets No Money From Netflix For Hit Show As He Joins SAG Picket Line

Aaron Paul joined the Screen Actors Guild picket line this week and revealed that he doesn’t get any residuals from his hit show Breaking Bad streaming on Netflix.

Paul starred alongside Bryan Cranston in all 62 episodes of the hit show that spanned over five seasons, originally airing on AMC.

Paul spoke with Entertainment Tonight Canada about his reason for joining the rally and why he’s frustrated with stalled negotiations.

Aaron Paul revealed that he earns $0 in residuals from streaming despite BREAKING BAD doing constant numbers for streamers. "I don't get a piece from Netflix on BREAKING BAD to be totally honest and that's insane to me." #AMPTP pic.twitter.com/iqiz2yVy50 — Todd Spence (@Todd_Spence) September 4, 2023

“I don’t get a piece from Netflix on Breaking Bad, to be honest, and that’s insane to me,” Paul said.

“You know what I mean. Shows like — live forever on these streamers. It goes through waves, you know? And I mean, I just saw just the other day that Breaking Bad was trending on Netflix,” Paul said. “I mean, it’s such common sense. And I think a lot of these streamers, they know that they have been getting away with not paying people, just fair wage and now it’s time to pony up. And that’s just one of the things that we’re fighting for.”

The SAG-AFTRA strike has lasted for over 50 days while the WGA strike has gone over 120 days with no end in sight.

