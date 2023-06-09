‘Breaking Bad’ Star Bryan Cranston Announces Plan to Retire in Touching Interview

Bryan Cranston will be taking a step back from acting and his various business ventures after a long career in the Hollywood spotlight.

The Breaking Bad star opened up about his future plans in an interview with GQ magazine, released Thursday. Cranston told the publication that by 2026, he will be retiring — at least temporarily.

According to GQ’s Anna Peele, “Cranston is planning to shut down his production company, sell his half of Dos Hombres”, the tequila brand he co-founded alongside Breaking Bad co-star Aaron Paul, in hopes of moving with his wife, actress Robin Dearden to France.

“For the last 24 years, Robin has led her life holding onto my tail. She’s been the plus one, she’s been the wife of a celebrity. She’s had to pivot and adjust her life based on mine. She has tremendous benefit from it, but we’re uneven. I want to level that out. She deserves it.”

Cranson told Peele, they plan to learn the native language, cook and potentially grow a garden.

“I want to have that experience. I want to go for day trips and have the fire in the fireplace and drink wine with new friends and not read scripts. It’s not going to be like, ‘Oh, I’ll read and see what I’m going to do.’ No, it’s a pause. It’s a stop. I won’t be thinking about [work]. I’m not going to be taking phone calls,” Cranston said.

“It’s about taking a chance. I’m used to that feeling – of not knowing,” he added.

