The iconic author Beverly Cleary has passed away at 104.

Publisher HarperCollins announced Friday that Cleary — famous for memorable characters like Ramona Quimby — died on Thursday, March 25th.

HarperCollins’ Suzanne Murphy said in a statement, “We are saddened by the passing of Beverly Cleary, one of the most beloved children’s authors of all time. Looking back, she’d often say, ‘I’ve had a lucky life,’ and generations of children count themselves lucky too—lucky to have the very real characters Beverly Cleary created, including Henry Huggins, Ramona and Beezus Quimby, and Ralph S. Mouse, as true friends who helped shape their growing-up years.”

Cleary’s work spanned decades and her first book was released roughly 70 years ago.

Cleary spoke to the Today Show in 2016 on turning 100, for a segment about how she has influenced young readers for generations.

When asked what she’s most proud of, Cleary responded, “The fact that children love my books.”

