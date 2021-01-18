comScore

Breaking: Capitol Hill on Lockdown and Inaugural Rehearsal Evacuated After Fire Breaks Out Nearby

By Aidan McLaughlinJan 18th, 2021, 10:50 am

The Capitol Building was sent into lockdown on Monday and a Biden inauguration rehearsal was evacuated after a fire broke out at a homeless encampment nearby.

The D.C. Fire Department said they extinguished a blaze near the Navy Yard on H Street, and that there were no injuries.

A thick cloud of smoke could be seen on videos posted to social media.

According to NBC correspondent Pete Williams, officials said the lockdown was prompted by a fire in a homeless encampment.

Capitol Hill reporters posted on Twitter that an alert blared out in the Capitol Complex, and a text message was sent out stating: “All buildings within the Capitol Complex: External security threat, no entry or exit is permitted, stay away from exterior windows, doors. If outside, seek cover. USCP.”

