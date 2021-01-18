The Capitol Building was sent into lockdown on Monday and a Biden inauguration rehearsal was evacuated after a fire broke out at a homeless encampment nearby.

The D.C. Fire Department said they extinguished a blaze near the Navy Yard on H Street, and that there were no injuries.

A thick cloud of smoke could be seen on videos posted to social media.

#DCsBravest responded to an outside fire in the 100 block of H St SE that has been extinguished. There were no injuries. This accounts for smoke that many have seen. — DC Fire and EMS (@dcfireems) January 18, 2021

Huge cloud of smoke in Washington DC Freeway at 395- 695 Freeway right. G the Capitol. pic.twitter.com/EQnv0OMRxE — Saqib Ul Islam (@SaqibIslam) January 18, 2021

According to NBC correspondent Pete Williams, officials said the lockdown was prompted by a fire in a homeless encampment.

Update from @PeteWilliamsNBC: A law enforcement official says the evacuation was prompted by what turned out to be a fire at a homeless encampment. — Julie Tsirkin (@JulieNBCNews) January 18, 2021

WASHINGTON (AP) — Officials say evacuation at inaugural rehearsal was due to a fire several blocks away and not believed to be a threat. — Zeke Miller (@ZekeJMiller) January 18, 2021

Capitol Hill reporters posted on Twitter that an alert blared out in the Capitol Complex, and a text message was sent out stating: “All buildings within the Capitol Complex: External security threat, no entry or exit is permitted, stay away from exterior windows, doors. If outside, seek cover. USCP.”

WASHINGTON (AP) — Participants in inauguration rehearsal on West Front of Capitol evacuated by security officials. — Jonathan Lemire (@JonLemire) January 18, 2021

BREAKING: Smoke rising behind Capitol building. Inauguration rehearsal appears to be evacuating. Emergency announcement playing at Capitol grounds. pic.twitter.com/86J9S8CsMY — Jackson Proskow (@JProskowGlobal) January 18, 2021

This is the alert we just heard: “Due to an external security threat, no entrance or exit is permitted in any buildings in the Capitol Complex.” — Manu Raju (@mkraju) January 18, 2021

NEW: The West Front of the Capitol has just been evacuated. We’ve been moved, staff were sent this notice: All buildings within the Capitol Complex: External security threat, no entry or exit is permitted, stay away from exterior windows, doors. If outside, seek cover. USCP — Frank Thorp V (@frankthorp) January 18, 2021

New: A Dem member just texted me this right now: “I just tried to leave Longworth after getting my Covid test, only to be told that the building is now on lockdown. Apparently some external threat. Propane tanks under some bridge. Stuck in my office.” https://t.co/S5pRu9WBZh — Laura Barrón-López (@lbarronlopez) January 18, 2021

