A helicopter crashed into a high-rise building in Midtown Manhattan on Monday, killing one person, officials said. The helicopter crash-landed into a 752-foot, 51-story building in New York City.

Emergency services descended on 7th Avenue and West 51st Street, where police have closed off the roads as evacuations have gotten underway. Governor Andrew Cuomo arrived at the scene a short time ago and received a briefing from officials currently addressing the situation.

FDNY members are operating on scene at 787 7th Ave in Manhattan, helicopter crash landing. — FDNY (@FDNY) June 10, 2019

Its currently unclear if the crash has anything to do with the bad weather in the city at this time. NBC News reporter Ron Allen is on the scene, reporting: “It’s chaos out here. There’s a huge police presence. Everybody is staring up at this building.”

UPDATE – 2:24 p.m. ET: The New York Police Department has confirmed that the crash happened as the copter tried to make a hard landing on the roof. The situation has resulted in a fire that has been placed under control.

PRELIMINARY UPDATE: There was a helicopter hard landing on the roof of 787 7th Avenue in Midtown Manhattan. Fire has been extinguished. Please continue to avoid the area. https://t.co/pBvrbD1MGh — NYPD NEWS (@NYPDnews) June 10, 2019

UPDATE 2:40 p.m. EST: FDNY confirms one fatality in the crash:

#FDNY members remain on scene at 787 7th Ave in Manhattan, helicopter crash onto building. The fire has been extinguished. There is currently one fatality reported. — FDNY (@FDNY) June 10, 2019

This story is developing and we shall update accordingly.

