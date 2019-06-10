comScore

BREAKING: Pilot Dead After Helicopter Crashes Into High-Rise Building in Midtown NYC

"It's chaos out here."

By Ken MeyerJun 10th, 2019, 2:20 pm

A helicopter crashed into a high-rise building in Midtown Manhattan on Monday, killing one person, officials said. The helicopter crash-landed into a 752-foot, 51-story building in New York City.

Emergency services descended on 7th Avenue and West 51st Street, where police have closed off the roads as evacuations have gotten underway. Governor Andrew Cuomo arrived at the scene a short time ago and received a briefing from officials currently addressing the situation.

Its currently unclear if the crash has anything to do with the bad weather in the city at this time. NBC News reporter Ron Allen is on the scene, reporting: “It’s chaos out here. There’s a huge police presence. Everybody is staring up at this building.”

UPDATE – 2:24 p.m. ET: The New York Police Department has confirmed that the crash happened as the copter tried to make a hard landing on the roof. The situation has resulted in a fire that has been placed under control.

UPDATE 2:40 p.m. EST: FDNY confirms one fatality in the crash:

This story is developing and we shall update accordingly.

Watch above, via MSNBC.

