BREAKING: Justice Clarence Thomas Has Been Discharged From Hospital

Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas was discharged from the hospital on Friday, announced the nation’s highest court.

“Justice Thomas was discharged from the hospital earlier today,” said the court.

In a statement on Sunday, the Supreme Court announced Thomas, 73, was being hospitalized:

Justice Clarence Thomas was admitted to Sibley Memorial Hospital in Washington, D.C., on Friday evening after experiencing flu-like symptoms. He underwent tests, was diagnosed with an infection, and is being treated with intravenous antibiotics. His symptoms are abating, he is resting comfortably, and he expects to be released from the hospital in a day or two. Justice Thomas will participate in the consideration and discussion of any cases for which he is not present on the basis of the briefs, transcripts, and audio of the oral arguments.

