BREAKING: Democrats Will Reportedly Unveil Two Articles of Impeachment Against Trump: Abuse of Power, Obstruction of Congress

By Reed RichardsonDec 9th, 2019, 10:28 pm
President Donald Trump

Photo credit: Drew Angerer/Getty Images.

House Democrats on the Judiciary Committee are preparing to unveil two articles of impeachment against President Donald Trump on Tuesday morning based on his alleged misconduct and cover-up of the Ukraine whistleblower scandal.

According to the Associated Press, two sources familiar with the Democrats’ discussions have said the proposed articles of impeachment will charge Trump only with abuse of power and obstruction of Congress. This strategy would indicate that the House Democrats are taking a focused approach toward impeaching the president, one that leaves out potential bribery charges based on a quid pro quo over the requested Biden investigation and withheld military aid as well as obstruction of justice charge drawn from Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s report.

This more narrowly-tailored course of action pleased some critics of the president, including Harvard constitutional law professor who reportedly advised the Judiciary Committee over the weekend.

 Others, however, were disappointed that Trump’s past misconduct over the Mueller investigation and attempts at leveraging $391 million in Congressionally-approved aid would go unaddressed.

This report is breaking news and will be updated.

