House Democrats on the Judiciary Committee are preparing to unveil two articles of impeachment against President Donald Trump on Tuesday morning based on his alleged misconduct and cover-up of the Ukraine whistleblower scandal.

According to the Associated Press, two sources familiar with the Democrats’ discussions have said the proposed articles of impeachment will charge Trump only with abuse of power and obstruction of Congress. This strategy would indicate that the House Democrats are taking a focused approach toward impeaching the president, one that leaves out potential bribery charges based on a quid pro quo over the requested Biden investigation and withheld military aid as well as obstruction of justice charge drawn from Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s report.

This more narrowly-tailored course of action pleased some critics of the president, including Harvard constitutional law professor who reportedly advised the Judiciary Committee over the weekend.

The big Q tonight: Why no bribery article ? @tribelaw, who spent Sat. advising Judiciary Dems, tells me: “the common law history would not nec. have supported a bribery charge.” 1/ — Heidi Przybyla (@HeidiNBC) December 10, 2019

The two Articles of Impeachment I’ve been advocating publicly are abuse of power and defiance of Congress. @Lawrence might be able to confirm whether those are the two we’ll see tomorrow morning. Watch this space. — Laurence Tribe (@tribelaw) December 10, 2019

AP reporting the House will put forward two articles of impeachment: abuse of power and obstruction of Congress – two utter lay-ups! https://t.co/DJi9zFdjrE — Amy Siskind 🏳️‍🌈 (@Amy_Siskind) December 10, 2019

Others, however, were disappointed that Trump’s past misconduct over the Mueller investigation and attempts at leveraging $391 million in Congressionally-approved aid would go unaddressed.

Mistake. You have several instances of obstruction of justice in the Mueller Report as well. That’s a crime. Why let Trump get away with it?https://t.co/BuYTaMbjFa — Wajahat “Abu Khadija” Ali (@WajahatAli) December 10, 2019

If there are any open minds still up to be persuaded tonight, here are some thoughts on why not including an impeachment article related to Mueller would be a big, huge mistake. https://t.co/9MHnKcOsdv — Susan Hennessey (@Susan_Hennessey) December 10, 2019

This report is breaking news and will be updated.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]