Elon Musk Says he Would Reverse Twitter’s ‘Morally Wrong’ Ban of Donald Trump

Billionaire Elon Musk, who is in the process of buying Twitter, said on Tuesday that he would reverse “the morally wrong and flat-out stupid” decision by Twitter to ban then-President Donald Trump, reported Reuters Tuesday.

“I think it was a morally bad decision to be clear and foolish in the extreme,” Musk argued while speaking at the Financial Times’ Future of the Car event. “I guess the answer is I would reverse the perma-ban,” when asked about letting Trump back on the social media platform.

“I do think it was not correct to ban Donald trump I think that was a mistake … It alienated a large part of the country and did not ultimately result in Donald Trump not having a voice,” Musk added.

Trump was banned in the aftermath of the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol as a means to prevent “the risk of further incitement of violence.”

Since Musk’s $44 billion takeover offer for Twitter was accepted in late April, observers and pundits have been seeking hints as to how Musk might manage the social giant. On Monday, he replied to a tweet from right-wing conspiracy theorist Mike Cernovich, saying, “Twitter [obviously] has a strong left wing bias.”

Musk responded to a tweet from Cernovich denouncing a pro-choice reporter for tweeting, “More of this. May these people never know a moment of peace or safety until they rot in the ground,” in reference to protest at conservative Supreme Court justices’ homes.

“Like I said, my preference is to hew close to the laws of countries in which Twitter operates,” the Tesla CEO added, doubling down on earlier comments about content moderation. “If the citizens want something banned, then pass a law to do so, otherwise it should be allowed.”

