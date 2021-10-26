BREAKING: FDA Advisory Panel Endorses Pfizer Vaccine for Kids 5 to 11 Years Old

An FDA panel has approved the Pfizer vaccine for kids age 5 to 11.

So far the vaccines have only been available for Americans over 12 years old. Younger kids still need to be vaccinated, and now one of the vaccines has been has gotten preliminary authorization from the Food and Drug Administration advisory panel.

The vote was 17 in favor, zero against, and one abstention.

The FDA will likely fully authorize the shot soon, followed by the Centers for Disease Control.

The panel recently endorsed Moderna and Johnson & Johnson booster shots.

