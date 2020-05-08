FDA Commissioner Stephen Hahn will self-quarantine for the next two weeks after internal White House contact tracing determined he could have had sufficient exposure to the virus from Vice Presidential aide Katie Miller, who tested positive for Covid-19 on Friday.

According to Politico, Hahn was immediately tested for the virus after learning of Miller’s infection and the results came back negative. But since asymptomatic spread is a defining characteristic of Covid-19, White House officials said he would isolate himself out of an abundance of caution.

On Friday, President Donald Trump casually revealed that “Katie” had tested positive for the coronavirus as she arrived for work, despite having tested negative on Thursday. Miller, who is the spokesperson for Vice President Mike Pence, is also married to Trump senior adviser Stephen Miller. The revelation of Miller’s positive Covid-19 status followed news from earlier in the week that a member of Trump’s personal valet staff had tested positive for the coronavirus as well, which reportedly outraged the president. Also on Friday, the Department of Homeland Security announced that 11 members of the U.S. Secret Service have tested positive, although no details were provided on their individual assignments or proximity to Trump.

Despite these warning signs, as of Friday night, White House officials did not announce the names of any other administration officials who would self-quarantine, even though Miller works in close physical proximity to many key officials, including Pence and Trump. Administration officials did say that further contact tracing was underway to gauge the exposure risk of other White House staff.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]