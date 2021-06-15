New York Governor Andrew Cuomo has announced that his administration is about to rollback the state’s mandated coronavirus restrictions.

Cuomo held a press conference at the One World Trade Center on Tuesday to honor business and union leaders. The governor announced that 70 percent of New York’s population has received at least one dose of the coronavirus vaccine, so “as of today,” the state’s Covid restrictions shall be dropped.

“That means we can return to life as we know it,” Cuomo’s office announced on Twitter. “Effective immediately, state-mandated COVID restrictions are lifted across commercial and social settings.”

Today New York State reached our goal of 70% adult vaccination. That means we can return to life as we know it. Effective immediately, state-mandated COVID restrictions are lifted across commercial and social settings. pic.twitter.com/sMdqkSJ6h5 — Andrew Cuomo (@NYGovCuomo) June 15, 2021

The announcement means an end to the mandates requiring businesses to limit their capacities, hold health screenings or uphold sterilization protocols. Cuomo continued his speech by urging people to keep getting vaccinated, and he called for a statewide fireworks display in honor of the essential workers at the forefront of the pandemic.

