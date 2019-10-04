House Democrats leading the impeachment inquiry of President Donald Trump have issued a subpoena to White House Chief of Staff Mick Mulvaney, saying that the president’s repeated claim of executive privilege and stonewalling of various committees’ document requests “have left us with not choice.”

Committee chairs Adam Schiff, Eliot Engel, and Elijah Cummings sent a four-page letter to the White House on Friday night, demanding that Mulvaney comply with their respective committees’ inquiries by October 18th.

“Failure or refusal to comply with the subpoena,” they warn, “shall constitute evidence of obstruction of the House’s impeachment inquiry and may be used as an adverse inference against you and the President.”

The letter details numerous requests for documents about the conduct of the president and others in the White House in the Ukraine-whistleblower probe, which have been ignored. “After nearly a month of stonewalling,” they note, “it appears clear that the President has chosen the path of defiance, obstruction, and cover-up.”

“We deeply regret that President Trump has put us — and the nation — in this position,” the chairs write in closing. “But his actions have let us with no choice but to issue this subpoena.”

