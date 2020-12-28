The House of Representatives has voted with an over-two-thirds majority to overturn President Donald Trump’s veto of the National Defense Authorization Act.

The vast majority of Democrats were joined by enough House Republicans to, once again, overwhelmingly pass the NDAA. The final tally was 322-87, including over 100 Republicans voting in favor of overriding the veto.

The president vetoed the NDAA last week, and two of the more notable reasons he gave for the veto were 1) his opposition to renamding bases named for Confederate genertals, and 2) his personal gripes about Twitter and Section 230 of the Communications Decenty Act.

The vote to override his veto came after the House voted to increase direct payments to $2000 — which the president said he supports.

