BREAKING: Jimmy Carter To Spend Final Days at Home in Hospice Care After Series of Hospital Stays

Former President Jimmy Carter is going to spend his “remaining time” at home with his family, the Carter Center announced on Saturday. The 98-year-old Carter is the oldest living former U.S. President.

Carter will be going into hospice care at his home following several recent hospital stays, the family announced in a statement from the Carter Center, “to spend his remaining time at home with his family.”

He is to receive hospice care “instead of additional medical intervention,” the statement reads. “The Carter family asks for privacy during this time and is grateful for the concern shown by his many admirers.”

Here’s more from MSNBC’s initial breaking report.



This is a breaking story and may be updated.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com