BREAKING: LA County Sheriff’s Department Recruits Hit by Car, 11 in Critical Condition

A group of LA County Sheriff’s Department recruits were hit by a car on Wednesday, as at least 11 of them are in critical condition, reported Fox’s affiliate in Los Angeles, KTTV.

The exact number of recruits who were hit in the incident, which occurred during a morning run in the city of Whittier, is currently unknown. The suspect is in custody, according to KTTV, which also reported that the incident was reported at 9:30 a.m. ET.

What caused the incident is also currently unknown.

This is a breaking story and will be updated.

